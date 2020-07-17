Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


CHARLES PATRICK McCOURT, 51, of Centralia, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton, W.Va. Friends may call one hour before the service.