Charles Payne

CHARLES VINCENT PAYNE "VINCE", 45 of Columbus, OH, passed away on the evening of Monday Feb 8th at Ross Heart Hospital surrounded by his family, after complications from surgery. Vince was born in Charleston, WV on June 1, 1975, to Carolyn (O'Malley) and Daniel Payne.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Trey Payne, loving father, Danny Payne, maternal grandparents Margaret "Pat" and George O'Malley and paternal grandparents Fleta and William Payne, and favorite dog, Louie.
He is survived by his loving wife and partner of 16 years, Lisa Payne, son, Tyler and daughter, Dani; mother, Carolyn (Mikki) Payne of Hansford, WV; sister and brother-in-law, Erin and Ned Newell of Chattanooga, TN; in-laws, Cheryl and Benny Adams of Chesapeake, OH; brother-in-law and fianc , Jason Adams and Sydney Mangialetti of Huntington, WV; nephews, Evan Newell and Johnny Adams; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Friends and family may pay their respects to the life of Vince on Sunday, February 14, 2021 between 2 and 6 p.m. at Schoedinger Funeral Home in Grove City, OH. A private service honoring his life will be held on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 1 p.m., with Father Stan Holmes officiating. The service will be available for online viewing at this link: https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1120479
The family is planning a larger celebration of Vince's life for later in 2021 in West Virginia. Details will be shared with family and friends once they are finalized.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the GoFundMe set up for Vince's family at https://gofund.me/f89b6289
Born in Charleston, WV, Vince spent his childhood in Hansford, WV. Vince was always active as a kid, splitting time between family, friends and sports. His smiling face and bright personality shined through in everything that he did. And he did a lot!
In his early days life was all about basketball. Being the tallest kid in the neighborhood, there were high expectations for Vince when he stepped on the court at the Big Toy and he did not disappoint. Decked out in his red and black Air Jordan warm-ups, Vince would put on a dunk clinic - and let's just say the 8ft rims made the show quite spectacular for all to see!
Growing up in the 80s and 90s, MJ wasn't the only show in town! Vince had a passion for the WWF as well. Friends and family members were frequently, quite literally, thrown into the ring for a match. Makeshift wrestling rings were set up in living rooms or front yards, title belts were crafted by hand and moves were analyzed and executed with dramatic flair. Speaking of Flair, Rick Flair was definitely one of Vince's favorite wrestlers and he quoted him often - "To be the man, you gotta beat the man! Wooooo!"
Vince enjoyed attending the WWF matches when they came to town but most weekends you would find him at the local skating rink. Expanding his skating beyond just a social activity, he joined the local speed skate team, the Golden Flyers. He wasn't the fastest skater, standing almost 7' tall on skates in full body spandex, but he was definitely the most recognized. He loved to skate as much as he loved the fun of traveling and practicing with the team. Skating was a huge part of his teenage years and he was definitely called a rink rat more than once.
After high school Vince headed to Huntington, WV, to attend Marshall University. With a newfound passion and Major in Sports Broadcasting and Communications, Vince shifted his focus from playing sports to announcing sports. Vince worked on perfecting his broadcast voice and not popping his P's while also crafting his own unique style of storytelling. His natural ability for amazing storytelling garnered him more than 120 national, state and regional awards throughout his college career and was a notable achievement and source of continued pride for Vince. He held numerous roles including station manager at WMUL-FM and inspired an entire generation of future broadcasters through his talent and passion for the craft. Beyond the work he did at Marshall, he was forever a lifelong fan of the Thundering Herd; if you didn't know that, you didn't know Vince. WE ARE
Vince was introduced to Lisa in Huntington while attending graduate school at Marshall via his best friend Harper. Vince and Lisa clicked immediately; in fact, Lisa knew the night she met Vince that she would marry him one day. When they met Vince already had plans to intern in Gainesville, FL, and Lisa had already committed to an internship in Missouri. Things always seemed to work out for Lisa and Vince. A month before Lisa was set to leave for Missouri she was offered an internship in Port St. Lucie, FL. Lisa accepted the internship so she and Vince could be closer together because Vince took his storytelling talents on the road to Gainesville, FL, where he joined the broadcast team for the Florida Gators. Lisa and Vince were engaged later that year and then finally made the trek from Florida, via Huntington, WV, to Columbus, OH. This is when the real fun started! Vince and Lisa would spend a few years enjoying the couple life and made it official in 2007 when they married in Huntington, WV. Five years later, Tyler joined the family, followed by Dani three years later. Not many things suited Vince more than family life.
With "Slim" by his side, Vince had the perfect wife and was definitely working on building the perfect life. Vince and Lisa both dedicated most of their time to the kids and the community around them. They enjoyed family bike rides, swimming in the summertime, family dance parties, watching Food Network together, and being active together as a family. Vince loved his family fiercely and they loved him even more. Vince truly enjoyed supporting local charities and school teams by regularly organizing, volunteering or attending events or fundraisers like 5Ks, golf outings and basketball tournaments. He especially enjoyed his involvement with the Hamilton Township Annual Autism Fundraiser as it held a very special place in his heart.
But family came first, always. The little things, like exposing Tyler to the lyrical genius known as Eminem, taking Tyler to his first WWE match, or teaching Dani how to break it down on the dance floor at the Father Daughter Dances or being the loudest supportive cheerleader in the room for Lisa, personally and professionally, he believed she could do absolutely anything and wouldn't hesitate to tell everyone how amazing she is. He was always focused on family. Vince also enjoyed the time with his larger Irish family, as he frequently reminisced about family trips to Oglebay Resort as a kid, or the more recent O'Malley family outing to Ireland that he truly cherished. He would also always share fond memories about organizing and enjoying the annual family trips with his in-laws to Lake Norman.
Lisa, Tyler, Dani, the Adams and the O'Malley Clan aren't Vince's only family, though. He has a Hamilton Ranger family as well. As Director of Public Relations at Hamilton Local School District, Vince is well known in the community because he is literally the voice of the community. His love for the school and the people he worked with never went unnoticed. From helping with the volleyball team and promoting every Ranger, and from orchestrating countless charitable events and assisting families throughout the community, Vince's impact has been tremendous. It has been Vince's voice that thrilled all Rangers on cold and snowy mornings when his early call granted that magical snow day. Vince's marvelous, clear voice, positivity, and community contributions ensure his legacy in the Ranger family.
Vince touched many lives with his shining spirit, willingness to help others, bright smile and infectious personality. He will forever be missed.