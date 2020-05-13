CHARLES PETE ARVON passed on May 10, 2020, at WVU Medicine, Berkeley Medical Center.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Ella Sue of Martinsburg; son, Pete (Barbara) of Martinsburg; grandsons, Austin of Huntington, Blake (Lauren) of Huntington, and Mitchell of Martinsburg.
Charlie was a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather. He was deeply loved and will be missed dearly in our lives.
Charlie is also survived by his brothers, Manuel (Jean) Arvon of Martinsburg, Nick (Mary Jane) Arvon of Charleston; his sister, Sophia Arvon Fincham of Martinsburg; eight nephews; two nieces; many great-nieces and great-nephews. They all agree that Uncle Charlie was the BEST uncle ever.
Charlie was born on July 8, 1945, to Pete and Beulah Arvon. He graduated from Sherman High School in 1953. He received his Bachelor's Degree in 1958 from Morris Heavy College and his Master's Degree in 1966 from Marshall University. He began his teaching and coaching football and basketball at Whitesville Jr. High School, and he retired from teaching in 1988. He spent his entire teaching career at Whitesville Jr. High School.
Charlie worked at the family business at Arvon's Floral from 1945 to 2016. He called himself the "delivery boy," but he also designed floral arrangements. He said he knew every hollow, nook, and cranny around the area of Whitesville.
Like every member of his family, he had a strong sense of patriotism and love for the gift of education which was instilled in them by their father, Pete, and mother, Beulah. His parents were Greek immigrants. His father came to America in 1911 at the age of 14 and later returned to Greece in 1928 to marry his promised bride. Pete and Beulah then returned to the United States in 1929. Charlie's parents had a great love for their adopted country, America. When they heard the Star-Spangled Banner, the children were taught to stand with their hands over their hearts until it was finished, even if they were in bed. Beulah Arvon sold the most War stamps in the community during WWII and as a result received a letter from President Roosevelt for her efforts. By all accounts, Pete and Beulah Arvon's children were taught to love their country.
Charlie was admired and respected by members of his football and basketball teams, and was known as a caring, devoted, and dedicated teacher that touched hundreds of students' lives as he taught them to respect both authority and our great nation. Charlie also coached Little League baseball and was always a leader in his community. Charlie was highly respected by members of the community where he served on the Whitesville Town Council for several terms. He was an Army veteran and a devoted Christian that faithfully attended Sylvester Baptist Church.
During the summer you could find Charlie mowing the grass on the football field, weeding, picking up paper, and just keeping the grounds neat and clean in any way possible. Maintaining the integrity of the school grounds was extremely important to Charlie. Charlie was devoted to God, his family, community, and Whitesville Jr. High School and will be remembered for his lasting impact on those around him.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, with Pastor Tim Dillon officiating.
Armstrong Funeral Home served the family.
