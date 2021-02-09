CHARLES EDWARD PITTMAN, 87, of Point Pleasant died Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Pleasant Valley Hospital.
Charlie was born June 3, 1933, in Charleston, WV, to Rafael (Wilson) and Dewey Lee Pittman. He graduated from Charleston High School in 1951 and served as an army medic in Korea and Japan.
He married Jean Ann Moore on May 19, 1955. Together, they built their marriage on a love for and faith in Jesus that lasted almost 66 years.
Charlie was a good provider for his family and started working at Kaiser Aluminum. Later, he worked at the NAPA store in Point Pleasant. He made many friends while working at NAPA, and the lasting friendship of John and Shirley Coen always held a special place in his heart.
Charlie loved attending Point Pleasant Church of the Nazarene. Because he loved Jesus, he was available to serve in various capacities there as Sunday School teacher, Sunday School superintendent, board member, usher, and choir member. He also looked forward to the special events at the WV Nazarene Camp in Summersville, and Charlie volunteered for several overseas and national "Work and Witness" mission trips with his wife Jean Ann and friends John and Shirley.
He passed this legacy on to his children, Denise (Bruce) McPheron of Sidney, Ohio; Pam (Roy) Hay of Pt. Pleasant; and Doug (Debbie) Pittman of Irmo, South Carolina, and his grandchildren Randi (Brandon) Wiford, and Zachary McPheron and Christina McPheron, all of Sidney, Ohio, and Rebecca Pittman (Atlanta), Ryan Pittman, and Jesse Pittman both of Irmo, South Carolina.
He was a special older brother to Patty (Bob) Miller of Charleston, WV, and Ron Pittman of Athens, OH. Because of his hope in Jesus, Charlie knew that when he saw Jesus face to face, he would also be reunited with his infant son, Randy, and his sister Barbara (Pittman) Beane. We can only imagine the reunion that is happening as we remember this very special man of God.
For those who would like to celebrate Charlie's life with the family, there will be a visitation at Point Pleasant Church of the Nazarene Wednesday, February 10, from 5 - 7 pm. Visitation will be socially-distanced and masks will be required for those who are able to attend. The family will hold a private service officiated by Pastors Doug Hendrixson, Jim Ellis, and Charles Marker to honor and remember Charlie on Thursday. Military graveside honors will be given by the West Virginia Army Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Point Pleasant Church of the Nazarene or WV Nazarene Camp at Nazarene District Office PO Box 2029 Fairmont, WV 26555.
