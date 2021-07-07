CHARLES PRIDDY, 51, of Campbells Creek passed away July 1, 2021 at home following a short illness.
He was a truck driver for Apollo Oil Company and had his own tree cutting service, cpriddy tree.
Preceding him in death was his mother, Frances Lorelie Pierson Priddy.
Surviving are his son, Nicholas Kagen Woodin of St. Albans; daughters, Ciera Batarick of Kentucky, Abagail Priddy of Belle, Breanna Priddy Rhodes of Charleston; ex-wife, Amy Priddy of Charleston; father, Charles Eugene Priddy of Paint Creek; brothers, Donnie Priddy of Belle, Paul Priddy of Charleston; sisters, Lori ann parsons of Charleston, Christy Wallace of Crab Orchard; and four grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Priddy Family Cemetery, 120 Sonlight Drive, Charleston, West Virginia 25311.
Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.