CHARLES R. "BUTCH" McDONIE 75, of Apopka, Florida passed away peacefully at home on June 13th, 2021, after a short illness.
He was born February 13th, 1946, in Huntington, West Virginia to the late Arthur and Edith Bliss. He is preceded in death by brother James C. McDonie and grandson Charles Edward Walsingham.
He is survived by his children Bridget McDonie of Marmet, West Virginia, Michelle Walsingham of New Port Richey, Florida, and Brent McDonie, Christopher McDonie, and Danielle Vieyra of Apopka, Florida; his siblings Donald McDonie (Sally) of Parkersburg, West Virginia and Mary Margaret Smith (Jim) of Hopkins, South Carolina; and grandchildren Gabrielle, Madison, Tyler, Ian and Olivia.
He had many fond memories of growing up in the St.Albans/Charleston area. Butch was an avid sports fan and enjoyed his favorite pastime of baseball even in his final days.
He will be dearly missed by friends and family and by his faithful canine companion, Lulu.