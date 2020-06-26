Charles R. Cobb

Charles R. Cobb
CHARLES R. COBB, 78, of Elkview, passed away June 24, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.

He was born January 22, 1942, in Jackson County, WV, a son of the late Lanie and Irene Coon Cobb. He retired from Harris Brothers Roofing with 42 years of service and was a member of the Local Roofers Union No. 185. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Ruby, to different gospel sings. He loved his family, especially being around kids.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Ruby Monk Cobb; daughter, Julie Barr of Cincinnati, OH; step children, Diana Thomas of Elkview, Bill (Helen) Shamblin of Palm Coast, FL, Emory (Sharon) Shamblin of Palm Coast, FL, and Randy (Kelly) Shamblin of Sissonville; grandchildren, Gene Thomas, Teresa (Jimmy) Asbury, Heather (Brad) Copen, Kevin (Karen) White, Danny White, Todd White, Shane (Ramona) Shamblin, Travis (Kristen) Shamblin, Randy (Amy) Shamblin and Michelle Lee; brother, Robert (Kathy) Cobb. Also survived by several great - grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Rusty Cobb, and a brother, Ronnie Cobb.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Burial will be in the Monk Cemetery, Elkview. Friends may call from 12 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memories and condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.

