CHARLES R. KIMBLER SR., 84, of Danville, WV passed away April 4, 2021.
He was the son of the late Brady and Beulah M. Kimbler. He was also preceded in death by his wife Josephine Ellis Kimbler.
He was a veteran of the US Air Force; was a coal miner and electrician; and a member of the UMWA. His most cherished moment was when he went to the White House to visit President George Bush. He loved going to flea markets and fishing.
He survived by his sons, Charles and Susie Kimbler, Jr. of Sunset Beach, NC and Darrell and Jenine Kimbler of Danville, WV; daughter, Debra Vazquez of Danville, WV; brothers, Clarence Kimbler, David Kimbler, Doug Kimbler and Kenneth Kimbler; sister, Lois Kimbler; grandchildren, Karina and Andrew Kurzwski, Daniel and Jessica Vazquez, Jessica and Eric Smith and Hannah Kimbler; great grandchildren, Leo Smith and Chloe Smith; Marcelo Vazquez and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, Kimbler Cemetery, Danville, WV with Kevin Bailey and Jeff Garrett officiating.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.