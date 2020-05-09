Charles R. Lambert

CHARLES RANDOLPH "RANDY" LAMBERT passed away from an extended illness on April 29, 2020, in his home in Wilmington, N.C.

He was born on June 9, 1952, the son of Charles W. and Martha M. Lambert (nee, Saxton).

Randy was a graduate of DuPont High School and the West Virginia Institute of Technology. His career as a mechanical engineer spanned Union Carbide and Dow until his retirement.

Throughout his life he was a passionate car and motorcyclist enthusiast who loved riding the Tail of the Dragon at Deals Gap.

Randy is survived by his two sons, Jason (partner Lisa) and Ryan (Stephanie); his fianc e, Sabrina Meadows; his two sisters, Bridget Shumate (Chuck) and Mary Beth Lambert; his brother, Craig (Carrie); many nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.

Memorials may be made to the New Hanover Humane Society.

