Charles Raffo Smith

March 14, 1933-May 12, 2020
CHARLES RAFFO "CHUCK" SMITH, 87, passed into eternal life on May 12, 2020, in Sarasota, FL. He was formerly of Charleston, WV.
Charles R. "Chuck" Smith was born on March 14, 1933, in Navilleton, IN, to the late Charles A. Smith and Anna Mae Masterson Smith.
He is survived by his sons, Todd A. Smith (Tina) and Charles R. Smith (Genie); three grandchildren, Amanda T. Smith, Shelby Smith and Grayson Smith; sister, Thelma Terry; and brother James L. Smith.
Charles R. "Chuck" Smith was predeceased by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary George Schnell Smith. He was also predeceased by his sisters, LaVerne Geswein, Stella Whitson, and Dorothy Williams.
Charles R. "Chuck" Smith attended Indiana University and graduated at the University of Louisville and has a Master's Degree in Banking from Louisiana State University.
He was elected President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Banc of Commerce of Charleston, WV, for 15 years, October 1979 until his retirement 1994, but not completely retired as he continued as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Commerce Banc Corporation, until the merge in with Huntington Bancshares of West Virginia to become Director and served on the board until 1997. He was also extremely active with the new and changing banking and investment industry implementing a new trend. Chuck's civic activities and memberships consisted of a multitude of prestigious organizations naming a few as on the Board of St. Francis Hospital; Board of Trustees with many organizations. Chuck's involvement with the Arts and Music of Charleston will not be left unspoken by his devotion to this special community.
Chuck and his wife then relocated to Florida to be with their sons in 1997 and soon to be three grandchildren. He again became very active within the Sarasota, FL, community. Chuck served on the Board and as a Trustee at the Ringling School of Art and Design; Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, and a contributor to the Sarasota Opera House. He was also active with Marina Towers.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who will never be forgotten by all that loved his caring and generous nature.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ringling College of Art and Design www.giving.ringling.edu; Mote Marine Laboratory www.mote.org/support/donate and St. Martha's Catholic Church.