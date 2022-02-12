CHARLES RAY LEADINGHAM was born to Rev. Roscoe Estill Leadingham and Lottie May Qualls Leadingham on October 28,1933 in Chattaroy, WV, and went home to be with his Lord, Jesus on February 6, 2022. Chuck lived a full life of 88 years. He was a proud graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, WV. He served in the Army in the 101st Airborne Division. Over the years, he pastored several churches, including Victory Gospel in North Carolina and Bible Believers in Jonesboro, Arkansas, as well as traveling as an evangelist in North Carolina and West Virginia. He owned and operated many different businesses from a local newspaper in Whitesville, WV, to three different restaurants in Illinois, to carpet cleaning and building maintenance companies in Jonesboro, Arkansas. In his retirement, he even made time to become a master gardener. But if you asked him, he would say the most important things to him were Jesus and his family. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Daniel Leadingham, his grandson, Timothy Job Leadingham, and two great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by brothers William Cisco, James Silas, and Roscoe, Jr. and six sisters, Irene, Maxine, Lucile, Ruth, Eloise, and Patsy. His is survived by his wife of 42 years, Robin Love Leadingham, of Liberty, WV, three sons: Timothy Leadingham (Ann) of Jeffersonville, IN, Michael Leadingham (Brandy) of Murfreesboro, TN, Jeffery Leadingham (Ann) of Tullahoma, TN, one daughter, Joy Walker (Tim) of Rockton, IL, one daughter in law, Santha Leadingham, and two step-sons: Jim Elswick (Tamela) of Liberty, WV, and Bill Elswick (Dawn) of Petersburg, WV. In addition, he is survived by two brothers: Bill Leadingham of Hilton Head, NC, and David Leadingham of Beckley, WV, and two sisters: Jessie Adkins of Concord, NC, and Edith Beeman of Springfield, MO. He leaves behind 22 grandchildren, 41 great-Grandchildren, and 5 foster great-grandchildren. He will be missed by his family and friends until it is time to meet again. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, February 14, at E. M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, 120 W Maple, St., Jeffersonville, IN 47130. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in Eastern Cemetery, Jeffersonville, IN You may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome Nitro, WV.
