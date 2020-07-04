Charles Ray (Whitey) Workman

CHARLES RAY (WHITNEY) WORKMAN, 88, of Arthurdale, WV, passed away on July 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
Charles was born in Chattaroy, WV, to Clyde Workman and Kate Runyon on August 25, 1931. He was a 1949 graduate of Sherman High School, Seth, WV.
He proudly served his country with the U.S. Army Quartermaster Department for two years in Washington, DC, and was later stationed in Japan from June 1952 to May 1954. In 1960, Charles joined the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and after 22 years of service he retired in 1981 as Business Manager becoming a member of the FCI Robert F. Kennedy Retirees of Morgantown.
Charles was passionate about fishing and hunting season. As a lifetime sportsman, he enjoyed everything from softball to golf, and even considered professional bowling. When he was not perfecting his garden, canning his labor of love, or tinkering in the garage you would find him reading a novel or watching Fox News. As a father and grandfather, he rarely missed any life events near or far that his children and grandchildren were participants. For 46 years, he was a true WV Mountaineer enthusiast and his blood ran blue and gold.
With his loving wife, Kay Elizabeth (Harrison) Workman, by his side for the past 63 years, he served the Lord faithfully. In 1974, he became a member of Morgantown First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ serving as Elder, Sunday School teacher, and occasionally giving the 4th of July message.
His family includes two daughters: Sharon and Pam Workman (Texas); three sons: Charles Mark and Susan Workman (Kentucky), Wayne Workman and Tammy Titchnell (Albright), and Bruce and Sue Workman of Reedsville, WV. He's the proud Papaw of eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He is survived by five siblings: Louise Gunnoe, Emogene Eplin, Edith Johnson, and Clyde Workman, Jr. of West Virginia and Mary Heflin of Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: June Meadows and Kay Gordon; nephew, Clyde Workman III; and granddaughter, Bethany Sue Workman.
The family expresses their thanks to Preston Home Health and MG Cancer Center for their care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Charles's memory to FCC Disciples of Christ of Morgantown, at 100 Cobun Ave., Morgantown, WV 26505 or to WV Caring of Preston County, at P.O. Box 760, Arthurdale, WV 26520.
Family and friends are invited to gather at McCulla Funeral Home, 770 Fairmont Road, Morgantown, WV 26501 on Sunday, July 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at Morgantown First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 100 Cobun Ave., Morgantown, on Monday, July 6, from 12 p.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service, with Pastor Bob Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at Arthurdale Cemetery.
