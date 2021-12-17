Charles Raymond "Ray" Lewis II

CHARLES RAYMOND LEWIS II "RAY" was born in Charleston, West Virginia May 29, 1947 to the late Charles R. and Jane Ann Veazey Lewis. He died at home December 8,2021 of Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife of 51years, Constance; son Brian (Kirsten), grandchildren Lorelei, Amelie and Finnegan, all of Ardmore Pa; brother R. Vincent of Bluefield WV; sisters Alicia (John) Finlayson, Lanette (Mike) Anderson and Regina Lewis (Robert MacLellen), all of the Charleston area; aunts Martha DiTrapano and Joanette Gould of Charleston; mother-in-law Madelyn Gratop of Canton Oh and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his cat Teresa. Ray was an 8th generation Kanawha Valley resident on both sides of his family.
After graduating from Charleston Catholic High School, he attended Ohio University and earned a BS in Civil Engineering in 1970. He then went on to earn a Master of Engineering at the Pennsylvania State University in 1971.
Mr. Lewis retired from the Traffic Engineering Division of the West Virginia Division of Highways after 46 years of service. At that time he was the staff engineer for traffic research and special projects. He was able to continue his public service career for 17 years after his Parkinson's diagnosis with the assistance of his wonderful coworkers and division director Cindy Cramer. Among his proudest achievements was the work to improve railroad grade crossing safety which saved the lives of several hundred people over the decades. The state's dramatic decrease in crossing fatalities was unsurpassed in the nation.
He was a Life Member and Fellow of the Institute of Transportation Engineers. He was active with the Transportation Research Board for 33 years serving on or chairing committees with a focus on highway safety. Not content with these activities Ray also served for several years on committees of the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance of Way Association. He was the first person to bring Operation Lifesaver to West Virginia.
Community activities included 15 years as assistant scoutmaster for troop 177. He was a member of the Cass Gilbert Society, League of Women Voters and the ACLU. Until he became too ill he was faithful member of the Charleston Parkinson's Support Network.
Personal hobbies included the study of local history and local geology. He continued his photography hobby until a few years ago, when it became too difficult to hold a camera. He collected cameras, slide rules, mechanical pencils and over 1000 books.
Raised Roman Catholic, he became a Quaker in midlife, a choice that provided comfort, support and good friends.
The family is grateful for the excellent medical care Ray received at Marshall Health from Dr. Vikram Shivkumar and Kelly Johnson. In the last months he received wonderful care through Village Caregiving, especially Paul and Shana. Hospice provided invaluable services especially Cheryl.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at Snodgrass Funeral Home on Sunday December 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. His body was cremated and will be buried at Spring Hill Cemetery. Ray chose to donate his brain to the Brain Donor Project.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, whose purpose is to eliminate Parkinson's Disease. Michaeljfox.org or Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO box5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014
Memories may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.