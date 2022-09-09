CHARLES RICHARD "CHUCK" MARTIN, age 79, of Charleston, passed away Thursday September 8, 2022 at Hospice Care CAMC Memorial.
He was born August 4, 1943 in Norfolk, VA, son of the late Charles Emmett Martin and Virginia Schools Martin. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Susan Fink.
Charles was a graduate of Huntington East High School, West Virginia State University (Bachelors), and Marshall University (Masters). He then served for over twenty-five years as a West Virginia State Trooper, and upon retirement as a 1st Lieutenant, taught Criminal Justice classes at Marshall University. He was an instructor at the WV State Police Academy. Charles had a love for flying and spending time with his "Lunch Bunch" friends from Mallory Airport.
Charles is survived by his daughter Kelly P. Hyre (Charles) of Winchester, VA; son, Richard Ray Martin (Tammy) of Dunbar; brother, Jerry Ray Martin (Carol) of Washington, WV; grandchildren, Sarah Huff (Bradford) of Winchester, VA and Abigail Hyre (Brian Chang) of Littleton, CO; numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to honor Charles's life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday September 12, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Pastor Stephen Smith officiating. Interment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Park, Barboursville, WV with Masonic graveside rites by AF&AM # 35. The family will receive friends Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: Shriners Hospital for Children c/o Beni Kedem Temple 100 Quarrier St. Charleston, WV 25301.