Charles Richard "Chuck" Martin
CHARLES RICHARD "CHUCK" MARTIN, age 79, of Charleston, passed away Thursday September 8, 2022 at Hospice Care CAMC Memorial.

He was born August 4, 1943 in Norfolk, VA, son of the late Charles Emmett Martin and Virginia Schools Martin. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Susan Fink.

