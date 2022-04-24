Thank you for Reading.

Charles Richard Hickman Jr.
CHARLES

RICHARD HICKMAN JR. passed away April 20, 2022 from complications of diabetes.

His father, Charles Richard Hickman Sr., precedes him in death.

Charles attended Rand First Church of the Nazarene. He was an avid fan of Nascar, the Miami Dolphins, guitars, and the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Jean Hickman; sisters, Tracie, Terrie and Jill Hickman, and LeaAnn (Leo) Kay; and many nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, cremation will be honored and there will be no services.

The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com

Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.

