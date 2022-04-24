Charles Richard Hickman Jr. Apr 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHARLESRICHARD HICKMAN JR. passed away April 20, 2022 from complications of diabetes.His father, Charles Richard Hickman Sr., precedes him in death.Charles attended Rand First Church of the Nazarene. He was an avid fan of Nascar, the Miami Dolphins, guitars, and the United States Air Force.He is survived by his mother, Nancy Jean Hickman; sisters, Tracie, Terrie and Jill Hickman, and LeaAnn (Leo) Kay; and many nieces and nephews.Per his wishes, cremation will be honored and there will be no services.The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.comStevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charles Richard Hickman Sr. Richard Hickman Jr. Medicine Malden Cremation Guestbook Funeral Home Nancy Jean Hickman Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Okey R. "Tippy" Shelton Alice Herring Barksdale Charles L. “Tink” Burgess John Franklin Sigman Blank David Bruce Tucker Larry Allen Oxley Betty Lou Spradling Grant Blank Alice Herring Barksdale Blank Larry Allen Oxley Trending Now Articles ArticlesAmphibious aircraft a curiosity on the KanawhaStatehouse Beat: If at first you blunder, call a special sessionWVU football: Crowder, Fox shine in Gold-Blue GameMarshall football: Green beats White in defensive battleWV, Kentucky ratepayer advocates say AEP plans for Mitchell plant and Kentucky Power are too risky for customersKanawha schools cutting 55 positions as enrollment, tax revenue expected to drop; teacher of the year announcedFew traces remain of New River ghost town of ClaremontAtmosphere, coaching lead 2022 Gold-Blue Spring Game report cardOne Month at a Time: The WODPHOTOS: Food trucks roll into Eleanor for festival Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 24, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes