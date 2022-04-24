Charles Richard Hickman Jr. Apr 24, 2022 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHARLES RICHARD HICKMAN JR. passed away April 20, 2022 from complications of diabetes.His father, Charles Richard Hickman Sr., precedes him in death.Charles attended Rand First Church of the Nazarene. He was an avid fan of Nascar, the Miami Dolphins, guitars, and the United States Air Force.He is survived by his mother, Nancy Jean Hickman; sisters, Tracie, Terrie and Jill Hickman, and LeaAnn (Leo) Kay; and many nieces and nephews.Per his wishes, cremation will be honored and there will be no services.The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.comStevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charles Richard Hickman Jr. Medicine Cremation Malden Miami Dolphins Guestbook Nancy Jean Hickman United States Air Force Recommended for you Local Spotlight Sally Jane “Sallee" Fluharty Geraldine Wilson-Smith Helen Kelly Chapman Blank Okey R. "Tippy" Shelton Alice Herring Barksdale John Franklin Sigman Blank David Bruce Tucker Charles L. “Tink” Burgess Larry Allen Oxley Betty Lou Spradling Grant Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 25, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes