Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 11F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Charles Richard Hughey CHARLES RICHARD "HUSHEY" "POPPIE" "PA" HUGHEY, 84 of Chesapeake died March 10, 2022 at home. He was an independent contractor who started building homes with his father when he was very young. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard and was a member of Dry Branch Independent Missionary Baptist Church and the Masonic Lodge in High Point, NC. He was one of the best guitar players in the Kanawha Valley and played bass in Black Diamond Bluegrass Band for fifteen years. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who was deeply loved by his family. He was preceded in death by parents: George and Lora Ross Hughey, brother: Bill Hughey and sister: Lois Furr. Surviving are wife, Reba Crist Hughey of Chesapeake; daughter, Jewell Hughey of Columbus, OH; sons, Charles W. "Bussy" (Kim) Hughey of Boone County, Gregory Hughey of Chesapeake; brother, Jimmy (Janice) Hughey and family of Florida; sister, Nola Davis and family of Winchester, VA; sisters in law, Juanita Hughey and family of High Point, NC, Kay Sue Scragg and family, Carol O'Dell and family; brother in law, Guy Crist and family; grandchildren, Ashlee R. "Purdys" (Justin Schaefer) Hull, Charles Anthony Hughey, Paula Hughey Webb, Jacob Hughey, Caleb Hughey; honorary grandson, Logan (Megan) Thomas; great granddaughter, Piper Webb and numerous nieces and nephews and every many other extended family members whom he loved very much. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday March 14, 2022 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Scott Tincher officiating. Burial will follow in Marmet Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday March 13, 2022 at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.