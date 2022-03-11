Charles Richard Hughey CHARLES RICHARD HUGHEY, 84 of Chesapeake died March 10, 2022 at home. He was an independent contractor who started building homes with his father when he was very young. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard and was a member of Dry Branch Independent Missionary Baptist Church and the Masonic Lodge in High Point, NC. He was one of the best guitar players in the Kanawha Valley and played bass in Black Diamond Bluegrass Band for fifteen years. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who was deeply loved by his family. He was preceded in death by Parents: George and Lora Ross Hughey, Brother: Bill Hughey and Sister: Lois Furr. Surviving Are: Wife: Reba Crist Hughey of Chesapeake, Daughter: Jewell Hughey of Columbus, OH, Sons: Charles W. Hughey of Boone County, Gregory Hughey of Chesapeake, Brother: Jimmy (Janice) Hughey of Florida, Sister: Nola Davis of Winchester, VA, Sister in law: Juanita Hughey of High Point, NC, Grandchildren: Ashlee "Purdys" Hull, Charles Anthony Hughey, Paula Hughey Webb, Jacob Hughey, Caleb Hughey, Honorary Grandson: Logan (Megan) Thomas, Great Granddaughter: Piper Webb and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday March 14, 2022 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Scott Tincher officiating. Burial will follow in Marmet Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday March 13, 2022 at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
