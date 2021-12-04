CHARLES RICHARD "RICHIE" RODES, 75 of Hinton, WV went home to be with Jesus in Heaven Wednesday Dec. 1, 2021. He fought a gallant battle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases for the past five years.
Born August 21, 1946, in Hinton, he was the son of the late Lyman A. "Bob" and Alma Scott Rodes. Richie was a devoted Christian who loved God and family and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Hinton.
He was married to his devoted wife of 55 years, Linda Meadows Rodes. They had four beloved children; Kimberly Rodes of White Sulphur Springs, WV, Joe Rodes & wife Jessie Spangler Rodes of Pipestem, WV, Matthew Rodes & wife Tonya Campbell Rodes of Beckley and Jaime Rodes-Carola & husband Jason of Lewisburg, WV; six deeply loved and adored grandchildren, Hallie and Ethan Rodes, Luke and Heath Carola and Jakob and Nicholas "Nickel" Rodes; five siblings, Su-Ellen Rodes Carmichael of Hinton, Robert "Robbie" Rodes & wife Sharon of Hinton, Rebecca Rodes Howery & husband Butler of Hinton, Michael Rodes & wife Cathy of Kentucky and Virginia "Ginny" Rodes of Florida. Special nephews, Scott and Chris Rodes, Jon and Jason Carmichael and Eric Rodes. One niece, Erin Rodes Owen.
He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Larry Carmichael and a niece, Jane Ellen Carmichael.
Richie was a 1964 graduate of Hinton High School where he excelled in football, being designated West Virginia's lineman of the year. He was the Ken Hunt trophy recipient and was All-State, All Conference and named All American by Newsweek Magazine under Coach Bill Garten, Glenn Bennett and Franklin Beto. He played defensive tackle for the West Virginia Mountaineers from 1965-1969 under Gene Corum and Jim Carlen and worked as a graduate assistant under Bobby Bowden.
Richie began his career in education as a biology teacher and football coach for Tazewell County, Virginia. He returned to Summers County, becoming principal at Talcott School. He then transitioned to the Board of Education in administration, retiring after many years as Superintendent of Schools for Summers County. Richie fell in love with draft horses upon his retirement and spent 20 years breeding registered Belgian Drafts and showing them with his children and grandchildren at many draft shows and state fairs in West Virginia and North Carolina. He won numerous trophies and ribbons, in particular the Belgian Draft Horse Corporation while operating Rodes Farm and Carriage Service in his retirement. His love of drafts led him to encourage young people to seek his hobby and carry on this breed of horse.
Funeral services for Richie will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday December 5, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Hinton with Pastors Robbie Merritt and Chris Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenbrier Burial Park in Hinton. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until service time on Sunday at the church.
After being taken on his "last ride" by Robbie, Gene and Warren Tabor and their team of draft horses, pallbearers are according to the Rodes' family tradition (Rodes' carry Rodes'), Scott, Joe, Matt and Ethan Rodes, Luke, Jason and Heath Carola. Online condolences at www.pivontfuneralhome.com
