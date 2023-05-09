CHARLES ROBERT MORGAN, SR., 75, of Charleston, WV, passed away on April 18, 2023, surrounded by family. Charles, also known as Charlie, was born on September 24, 1947, in Charleston, WV, to Augustus Bradford Morgan, Jr. and Margaret Lee Tinsley Morgan.
He was a kind, generous, and funny man who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Charles is survived by his son, Charles Robert Morgan, Jr., and wife Stephanie of Woodruff, SC, sister Ann Marie Negstead of Newark, DE, brother Augustus Bradford Morgan and wife Sue of Cross Lanes, WV, brother Phillip H. Morgan (Butch) and wife Peggy of Winfield, WV, grandson Brendan Thomas Morgan of Woodruff, SC, granddaughter Hailyn Ryleigh Morgan of Woodruff, SC, and numerous nieces and nephews. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Phillip.
Charles attended Nitro High School, class of 1965, and later attended West Virginia State University. He served in the United States Air Force in Greece and Vietnam. After his military service, Charles worked at Union Carbide and later became the owner of The Squire Tobacconist.
A burial service will be held at 10 a.m., on June 16, 2023, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, followed by a wake at 12 p.m., at The Squire Tobacconist. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mountain Mission, Inc. of Charleston, WV.