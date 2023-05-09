Thank you for Reading.

Charles Robert Morgan Sr.
CHARLES ROBERT MORGAN, SR., 75, of Charleston, WV, passed away on April 18, 2023, surrounded by family. Charles, also known as Charlie, was born on September 24, 1947, in Charleston, WV, to Augustus Bradford Morgan, Jr. and Margaret Lee Tinsley Morgan.

He was a kind, generous, and funny man who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

