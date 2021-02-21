CHARLES ROBERT PARKINS "BOB EAGLECLAW" age 76 of South Charleston WV died suddenly from complications due to the Covid virus at CAMC Memorial Hospital February 16, 2021.
He was born November 15, 1944 in a coal camp in Plymouth WV to parents Charles Barbie Parkins and Rosalie Ruth (Wright) Parkins.
He was the first in his family to graduate high school attending Poca High School. Bob attended WV State College where he served in an ROTC exchange program to Sierra Leone Africa in 1965. He was active in student government and served as editor of the college newspaper the Yellow Jacket. He graduated with a BA in History in 1969.
Bob trained as a Sanitarian after college relocating to Spencer WV where he served both Roane and Calhoun Counties in this capacity. He furthered his career by attending University of Charleston and receiving his MS in Environmental Health which led him to a career in Air Quality/ asbestos testing, and environmental assessment and cleanup of EPA sites in WV and elsewhere. He completed his education by receiving a PhD from Columbia Pacific University and finished his career as a private consultant before retiring.
Bob was active in his professional and civic organizations serving as President for the WV Sanitarians Association, the WV Public Health Association, and the local Rotary Club in Spencer WV.
Through his trip to Africa and hosting Rotary International Exchange Students from Australia and the Philippines his love of travel was born. Bob had a goal to travel to all seven continents which he completed in 2019 by visiting South America and spending his 75th birthday at Machu Pichu in Peru. He visited Brisbane Australia where he was hosted by a former exchange student "daughter" Meriel Parker Stanger and her daughter Serena. He visited his daughter Jennifer in Sitka Alaska twice, once taking a side trip to Denali State Park to visit America's tallest mountain and a second time driving cross country from WV to AK. He noted of all his travels going to Paris with his son Grant and grandson Alexander was his favorite. While there they climbed the Eiffel Tower, ate fresh baked French baguettes, and visited the Palace of King Louis XIV at Versailles. He loved visiting his sisters and their families in Texas always timing it to attend the State Fair. Bob also never passed up an opportunity for a good beach trip staying at all points between Key West Florida and Atlantic Beach Maryland.
Besides travel Bob "Eagleclaw" was active in the Recovery community where he helped many people during his 34 years of sobriety. He started a Native American 12 step meeting at the Serenity Club in Dunbar and served there on the Board of Directors.
Bob Eagleclaw was passionate about his Native American lineage and invested time and energy into working with others to preserve its rich heritage in the State of WV. He participated in Pow Wow's and published a semi-autobiographical novel about his experience as a Native American called A Prejudiced Resentment.
Bob loved his family and in the last few years could be found cheering on his grandkids at numerous sporting events. He also shared a love of cooking with his daughter Annalisa, a chef and home entrepreneur who hosted many a family gathering which always included his famous bread pudding, blackberry cobbler, black forest ham, and smoked pork. His love of gardening and flowers resulted in many hours outdoors and quality time spent with his sister Patsy both known for their green thumbs.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Rosalie Parkins, brother Randy Scott Parkins (infant), and brother in law Richard "Dick" Arrington.
Bob is survived by longtime friend Tom Bodkins of South Charleston, sisters Kay (Richard) Liptrap and Trena Parkins both of Garland TX, and Patsy Arrington of Liberty WV as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by son Dr. Grant Parkins DO, grandchildren Alexander and Addison and their mother Melinda
Parkins of Spencer WV; daughter Annalisa (Anthony "Andy") Lucas, grandchildren Anderson Lucas, Amber (Theron) Bittle all of Lancaster SC, and Austin (Destiny) Lucas and great grandchildren Audrey and Avery of Saint Albans WV; and daughter Jennifer (Larry) Hill and step grandchildren Jennie Hill (Danny Hale) and Jonathan Hill of Charleston WV, and Dr. Kathryn (Justin) Adams step great grandchildren Michael and Jayden of Hurricane WV. Bob counted Tom's daughter Kate and her son Braley as part of his inner circle as well as Kitty Parkins Palausky the mother of his children. He leaves behind many "friends of Bill" too numerous to name but so significant to him these last 34 years.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date when friends and family can safely gather outdoors.
Bob's final wish was to donate his body to WV School of Osteopathic Medicine. A private memorial will take place upon return of his ashes.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to: Asbury United Methodist Church, 501 Elizabeth Street, Charleston WV 25311 or the Serenity Club, PO Box 134, Ohio Avenue, Dunbar WV 25064.
His life was full and rich and his passing peaceful. So much more could be said. He will be missed.