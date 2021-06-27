Memorial gathering for family and friends of CHARLES ROBERT PARKINS, aka BOB EAGLECLAW, Saturday July 17 starting at 12 noon. Bob passed away February 16, 2021 due to Covid 19 at CAMC. The memorial will take place at Ridenour Lake, shelter #4 in Nitro with pot luck to follow the service. Guests planning to attend can RSVP through the Facebook announcement event (memorial Bob "Eagleclaw" Parkins) or call Jennifer (304)514-1844 and leave a message providing the number of attendees.
