CHARLES RODERICK "CHUCK" HUDSON, 68, of South Charleston, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 surrounded by his wife and kids at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a long illness.
Chuck grew up at the end of Atlas Road on Davis Creek, one of eight children of Bob and Melvia Hudson. Chuck was a graduate of South Charleston High School class of 1971. It was in the school library that he met his future wife, Joyce Bethel. Chuck and Joyce were married while still in high school and after briefly living in Saint Albans, settled in South Charleston, where they have lived for the past 42 years.
Chuck was very involved in youth sports in South Charleston, coaching football and baseball for years. He was an old school coach but respected by his players. It was not uncommon for him to run into men, now in their 30's who still call him coach. We are also pretty sure he holds a record in the Kanawha Valley for being kicked out of the most youth football games for arguing with the referees.
For many years, Chuck was a route salesman delivering to grocery stores throughout the state, and knew someone at every single one we passed. He eventually went to work for the City of South Charleston, retiring as the General Manager of Little Creek Golf Course. After retirement, Chuck continued to serve his city by serving on the City Council for the past few years.
If you knew Chuck, you loved him. He was a character, who was always joking and cutting up. You never knew if he was serious or pulling your leg and it was impossible not to laugh when you were with him.
Chuck and Joyce had three children, who they spaced out so much that they were raising kids for 35 years. He was extremely proud of his kids, but his greatest joy in life was being a papaw. He was so proud of his grandkids and enjoyed a special relationship with each of them. He loved taking them camping at Sherwood Lake and Summersville Lake and was lucky to enjoy one last vacation with all five of them to Panama City Beach, Florida this past August.
Chuck was proceeded in death by his beloved parents, Bob and Melvia Hudson, his brother Gary "Gator" Hudson, and his nephews Dennis and Justin Hudson.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Joyce Hudson, his three children Paula (Greg) Harvey, Lori (Tommy) Lipscomb, and Travis (Brittany) Hudson; his grandchildren Wyatt Lipscomb, Ryan Harvey, Brooklynn McDonald, Benjamin, and Jacob Hudson. Chuck is also survived by his sisters, Carol (Greg) Abbott and Linda (Jerry) Taylor; his brothers, Bob (Sue) Hudson, Jim (Charla) Hudson, Mark (Robin) Hudson, and Kevin (Shayna) Hudson; numerous nieces and nephews, who he loved and adored.
Service will be 7 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Curry Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather two hours prior to the service.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jubelirer and the nurses and staff at the CAMC Cancer Center, as well as all the hard working and compassionate nurses at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Paula, Lori, and Travis would like to especially thank Dad's nephews, Rodney and Rodney Wayne Hudson and Jason Hundley, as well as Mom and Dad's neighbors, Matt Durst and Steven and Alex Ballengee for all they have done to help Dad and Mom when we couldn't be there.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV