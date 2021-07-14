It is with sadness that we announce the passing of CHARLES ROMIE CADLE, 86 of Dawes, after a long illness on July 11, 2021. Born the last of 9 children on August 28, 1934 to the late George Russell and Della Cadle. Preceded in death by beloved wife of 58 years, Marguerite "Pete" Cadle. Siblings: Elbert, John Henry, George, Margaret, Ray, Grace, Bill and Rose.
Romie was born in Dawes and was a 1953 graduate of East Bank High School. A veteran of the US Army. A Shriner with Beni Kedem Temple, A 32nd degree Mason with 50 year membership at Chelyan Masonic Lodge. A master electrician, he worked for FMC, Bethlehem Steel, Cedar Coal, and retired from WV Turnpike. He attended Sharon Zion Church of God.
He is survived by his children. Mark and wife Robin of Knoxville, TN. Leigh and husband Rich Tetrick of Cross Lanes, WV. Leslie and husband Bruce Friend of Georgetown, KY. Grandchildren, Lesley Adkins, Erin Adkins, Tyler Williams. Great-grandchildren, Aubrey Leigh and Alayna Rae. Dear Friend, Jeff Vealey.
Special Thanks to Hospice of Charleston for their services. Jennifer and Jim Shelton for their help and patience.
Services for Romie will be held 1 p.m., Friday, July 16, 2021 at Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank, WV with Rev. Ron Massey officiating. Burial to follow at London Memorial Park. Friends may call 2 hours prior to service. Please observe COVID restrictions. We ask masks to be worn for those that have not been vaccinated.
Romie's driving service shuttling patients and their families to Shriners Children's hospital in Lexington held a special place in his heart. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriners Hospitals @ Lovetotherescue.org. Online condolences can be left by visiting: www.pryorfh.com