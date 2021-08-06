CHARLES RONALD BENNETT, 85, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away August 4, 2021, at his home following a brief illness. Service will be 3 p.m., Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV. Burial will follow at Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville, WV. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service on Sunday, at the funeral home.
