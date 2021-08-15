Charles S. Armistead Jr

CHARLES (CHARLIE) S. ARMISTEAD, JR., 75, of Elkview passed away at home on Friday, August 8, 2021. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents Charles S. Armistead, Sr. and Betty Sue (Baker) Armistead of Morgantown.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Sue (Reese) Armistead, son Christopher (Mary) of Carlsbad, NM, brothers George (Ginny) and Will (Julie) of Morgantown, cousins Amy Richardson (Rayman) of Fairmont and Charles Schuster (Kathy) of Lakewood, Colorado, nephews Matthew (Sera), Anand, Roshan, Chas (Katie) and niece Blair (Emily).
Charlie was a Morgantown native and worked in Parkersburg, Clarksburg, and Charleston for C&P Telephone and Bell Atlantic. More recently he was employed at the Kanawha County Public Library where he greatly enjoyed meeting and assisting the patrons.
Charlie credited his Grandfather Baker for instilling his love of the mountains, hills, flowing water, God, and human good. He was most content sharing these with his wife and son, family and many friends. He took great pride in being a West Virginian and loved Mountaineer football.
He was a quiet humanitarian who thought of others before himself. He was kind, thoughtful, loquacious, funny, intelligent, and generous. Charlie will be fondly remembered as a husband, father, brother, and friend. He loved meeting people, listening to and exchanges stories. He served his Country, his God, and his community without reservation. Charlie loved all types of music and could spend hours reading the works of his favorite authors. In the evenings, he sat outside listening to the sounds of the night, smoking his pipe in the company of his four-legged companion, Kitty Kitty.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Clendenin Elementary PTO (5120 Elk River Road, Elkview, WV 25071) with Angel Tree/Christmas in the memo line. There will be no public service. Following Charlie's wishes his ashes will be scattered in the mountains where he found peace, contentment, and closeness to God.
The family would like to thank Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview, for assisting them at this unimaginably sad time.