CHARLES "MIDGE" SIBBLEY WEATHERFORD, 79, of Fayetteville passed away suddenly on July 23, 2020 at Plateau Medical Center.
He was born at Scarbro, WV, on September 18, 1940, the son of the late Dennis M "John" Weatherford and Barbara Lively Weatherford.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Charles Sibbley "Sib" Weatherford II.
Charles was a lifelong resident of Fayette County, a graduate of Fayetteville High School and Morris Harvey College. He was a member of Fayetteville Baptist Church and the Fayetteville Lions Club. He was retired from FMRS Health Systems in Beckley.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Katherine; one daughter, Mendy Haver and husband Doug of Simpsonville, SC; one son, John Weatherford and wife Monica of Fayetteville; daughter-in-law, Lauren Weatherford of Fayetteville; and five grandchildren, MacKenzie, Noah and Emma of Simpsonville SC and Jenna and Jillian of Fayetteville.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 26, at 2 p.m. at Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville, with the Rev. Rick Crawford officiating
For those wishing to express condolences to the Weatherford family, you may do so by visiting our website at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
