CHARLES SPURGEON MEADOWS, 85, of Rainelle, formerly of Elkview, passed away, Monday, May 31, 2021, following a long illness.
Born December 13, 1935, at Rupert, Charles was the fifth child of eight, to John William and Orkney Cadle Meadows.
Charles wanted to be known for his deep love of the Word of God and his passion for the souls of men. But, he started with a bachelor's degree in accounting from Concord College; his first job was as a field agent for the I.R.S. Charles also taught at the Roanoke Business College, Lynchburg, Virginia location. He then received a bachelor's and a master's degree in Religion Education from Open Door College, Kansas City, Kansas. He served as pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elk View, during which time he founded the Elk Valley Christian School and the Pleasant Valley Youth Camp, Elk View. Charles served on the Board of Directors for the Lynchburg Bible College for a while and was the Senior Accountant for Poff Construction Company in Christiansburg, Virginia.
Deciding to add to his job descriptions, Charles started in the real estate business and also as a car dealer in the Greenbrier County area. He helped many get their start in the business world. However, God still had much for Charles to do. He started Faith Baptist Church in Rupert, where he served until his health declined.
Even after suffering from health issues, he continued to preach where God called him. He was a member of the Sewell Valley Baptist Church, Rainelle, where he enjoyed worshipping with his brothers and sisters in Christ.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 2 brothers John Edward and Frank Norris Meadows; 3 sisters Claudine McClung, Ruth Wykle, and Dorene Goddard.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Betty Sisler Meadows; 2 sons James Neil Meadows and wife Helen of Elkview and Larry Dean Meadows and wife Hope of Pinch; 1 daughter Lori Ann Meadows-Brubaker and husband Randall of Charleston; 4 stepchildren Tammy Ledford and husband Jim, Ross Bennett and wife Ruth and Cindy Bennett, and Jimmy Bennett and Tish, all of Wallbridge, Ohio; 2 brothers Garland Meadows and wife Jeanette of Rupert and Monroe Meadows and wife Diane of Green Sulphur Springs; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5 in the Sewell Valley Baptist Church with Pastor Lelee Swor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sewell Valley Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, June 4, at the church.
Pallbearers will be Richard McDaniel, Josh Goddard, Bennie Kenney, Shane Altizer, Levi Fleshman, and Bob Canterbury.
Online condolences at www.smathersfuneralchapelinc.com
Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Chapel, Inc., Rainelle.