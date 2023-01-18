Charles T. Lipscomb

Thank you for Reading.

CHARLES THURMAN LIPSCOMB 72, of St. Albans passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by family on January 15, 2023, at home after an eleven year battle with GIST cancer.

Charlie grew up in Falls Creek and was a graduate of St. Albans High School. Charlie worked for 37 years as a pipe fitter at the Institute Chemical Plant.

