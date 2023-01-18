Charles T. Lipscomb

CHARLES THURMAN LIPSCOMB 72, of St. Albans passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by family on January 15, 2023, at home after an eleven year battle with GIST cancer.
Charlie grew up in Falls Creek and was a graduate of St. Albans High School. Charlie worked for 37 years as a pipe fitter at the Institute Chemical Plant.
Charlie had a passion for cars and loved working on them, restoring them, and racing them. His most recent project was his 1965 Chevelle Malibu.
As a younger man, Charlie loved to drag race and in 2019, he was inducted into the WV Drag Racers Hall of Fame. Charlie could fix just about anything on wheels or off and loved tinkering in his garage.
Charlie was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church in St. Albans. He loved fixing things around the church and working on the church bus and driving it to pick up the youth for church.
Charlie was reunited in Heaven with his parents, Frank and Ruby Lipscomb, his brother Carl "Eddie" Smith, sister Geneva Brabbin, stepdaughter Wendy Lynn Morton, and his beloved son Steven Wayne Lipscomb.
Charlie is survived by his wife Marsha Lipscomb and his constant companion, his dog, Molly. He is also survived by his daughter, Amy Lipscomb, his son Tommy & Lori Lipscomb, and his stepdaughter Stacy Jarrell.
Papaw Charlie will be missed by his grandchildren, Alisha, Maddie, and Samantha Godbey, Wyatt Lipscomb, and Will, Julia, and Lennix Jarrell, as well as his great-granddaughter Emmalynn Godbey.
Charlie was also blessed with a bonus family in Mrs. Trilba Hill, Leslie, Darrin, & Ethan Williams, Scott, Cassie, Nick, Mavie, Keegan, & Dekklan Pauley, and Whitney, Jason, Ayla, & Adam White. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 701 MacCorkle SW, St. Albans, WV with Pastor Mike Hager officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to GIST Cancer Research, In Memory of Charles Thurman Lipscomb, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Cancer Pavillion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232