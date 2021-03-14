CHARLES T. MILAM SR, 91, of Cabin Creek, passed away on March 9, 2021 at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center after a short illness.
He was a devoted Christian and proud Korean War veteran of the US Army, Coal miner and Railroad worker. He was a loving husband of 52 years to Leona F Milam.
He was loved by many. He is survived by his 3 children Charles T Milam Jr (Sharon), Judy A Lester (Timmy) and Brenda K Pack. Seven grandchildren, many great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Leona F Milam, his parents Hersey Milam and Idella Mobley, his three brothers and one sister.
A walk through viewing will be held at Cooke Funeral Home in Cedar Grove on Tuesday March 16 2021 from 12 to 12:45 p.m., Funeral ceremony will be held at Montgomery Memorial Park at 1 p.m. Pastor Bob Whorley to give eulogy.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions facial coverings must be worn at all times and social distancing must be maintained.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is assisting the Milam family.