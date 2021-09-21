CHARLES T. SMITH passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 19th in his Nitro home at the age of 92.
Charlie was born on January 24th in 1929 to Charles and Dollie Smith in Alkol, West Virginia. He graduated from Duval High School and shortly after moved to Nitro. Much of his professional life was spent working at Union Carbide, eventually retiring after 43 years in the position of Engineer. Charlie was an active member and volunteer at St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
Charles is survived by his wife of 71 years, Wanda Smith. They had two children together, Tom Smith who lives in Texas with his wife Michelle and his son Bart, and Jan Smith Vineyard (deceased) who lived in Teays Valley with her husband Gary and son Craig. Charles was preceded in death by three brothers, Harry, Howard, and Roe, and one sister, Goldie, and survived by one sister, Betty Pauley.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, at Cooke Funeral Home, 2002 20th St Nitro with the Rev. Greg Markins. Burial will follow the services at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, we ask any donations be made to the Children's Home Society at 1422 Kanawha Blvd. East Charleston, WV 25301. This is an organization close to the family's heart that benefits foster children in the state. Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting the Smith family.