CHARLES THOMAS "TOM" CRIST JR., 67, of Beverly, passed into his eternal life on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at home with his loving wife by his side. Tom was born at Camp Gordon Georgia on May 27, 1954, to Charles Thomas Crist Sr. and Beatrice Deal Crist.
Tom was a highly decorated Veteran. He served on the US Army Shooting Team, was awarded the President's Hundred Badge, along with many other achievements during his 9 years served. As a WVU graduate, he was a diehard Mountaineer sports fan. Tom was an avid fisherman who also enjoyed traveling, sightseeing and concerts with his wife.
Preceded in death by grandparents Henry and Evelyn Deal, Stanton and Hazel Crist, father Charles Crist, uncle and aunt Frank and Betty Sullivan, uncles Morris Miller, Archie Bracken, Roy Gene Crist, Jack Crist, aunt Nora Crist, brother in law Phil Keeney, and cousin Brad Miller.
Survived by wife Tami, mother, Beatrice Crist, sister Anita Keeney, son Randall Crist, grandson Gaberiel Crist, stepchildren Casey (Lorena) Mitchell, Seth (Tosha) Seelbach and Kati (Seth) Messer. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, niece and nephew, best friend Randall Ballard, as well as beloved service brothers and sisters.
Honoring Tom's wishes, he will be cremated with a Memorial Service open to all held at Elkins Alliance Church on Saturday, November 13th at 1 p.m. Repast to follow in the fellowship hall. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation
Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Charles Thomas Crist Jr.