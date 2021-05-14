Thank you for Reading.

CHARLES THOMAS "TOM" ELIASON, 82, of Charleston, WV passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021. A service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston with a visitation 1 hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, May 17, 2021, in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Fairmont, WV. A Full obituary will be forthcoming. Arrangements in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.

