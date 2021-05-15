CHARLES THOMAS "TOM" ELIASON, 82, of Charleston, formerly of Grant Town, WV passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Hospice Care at CAMC Memorial.
Tom was born in Fairmont on July 29th, 1938. Tom served in the United States Army National Guard of West Virginia for 6 years and was honorably discharged in March 1963. For nearly 30 years, we worked as a coal miner and retired from Patriot Coal as a foreman. After retiring from the mines, he worked for a number of years driving for Enterprise, where he enjoyed work road trips with friends he'd made there. Tom was an avid fan of auto racing, loved spending time with his family, and was extremely proud of his four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Eliason; parents Mary and Willard Eliason; and sister Ruby Swearingen.
Tom is survived by his daughters, Lori Dodd and husband, Keith of Charleston and Lisa Lusk and husband, Danny of Cross Lanes; grandsons, Brandon Hibbs and wife Brittany of Athens, Richard Dodd, and Josh Dodd and wife Kristen both of Charleston; granddaughter, Courtney Cook and husband, Wil of Morgantown; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Riley Hibbs of Athens and Elias Cook of Morgantown; sister Louise Fiser of Fairmont; and several nieces and nephews.
A Service to Honor the Life of Tom will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston with Pete Thompson officiating. Burial with a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, May 17, 2021, in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Fairmont, WV. Family and friends may visit from 3 to 4 p.m., Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Snodgrass Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank the caregivers of Visiting Angels for the wonderful care and companionship provided to Tom.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HospiceCare in Honor of Tom at https://www.hospicecarewv.org/make-donation/
Memories of Tom may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.