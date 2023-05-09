Charles “Todd” Thomas May 9, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHARLES "TODD" THOMAS, 63, of Madison, WV passed away at the Charleston Area Medical on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.He was born on March 13, 1960 in Gallipolis, Ohio to the late Charles A. Thomas and Peggy Ann (Herrmann) Thomas. Mr. Thomas was a Graphic Designer.He is survived by his brother, Shawn Thomas; nieces, Anna Grace Thomas and Kaitlyn Rose Thomas; aunts, Maxine (Herrmann) Little , Karen (Herrmann) Austin and Fred and June Thomas.A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Gravel Hill Cemetery in Cheshire. In lieu of flowers, consider sending a donation to Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 51 Madison Avenue, Madison, WV 25130 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chemistry Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Douglas Mark Cook Joseph Franklin Shaffer Jimmy Staats Ranson Bernard Elton Dolin Raymond Harry Browning Edwin Allen “Ed” Trudgen Rodney Lee Holt Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history