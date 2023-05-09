Thank you for Reading.

Charles “Todd” Thomas
CHARLES "TODD" THOMAS, 63, of Madison, WV passed away at the Charleston Area Medical on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

He was born on March 13, 1960 in Gallipolis, Ohio to the late Charles A. Thomas and Peggy Ann (Herrmann) Thomas. Mr. Thomas was a Graphic Designer.

