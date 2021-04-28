Thank you for Reading.

CHARLES VERNON "NICK" NICHOLS, 82, of Nitro went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 26, 2021 at his residence. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans is honored to serve the Nichols family.

