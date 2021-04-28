CHARLES VERNON "NICK" NICHOLS, 82, of Nitro went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 26, 2021 at his residence. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans is honored to serve the Nichols family.
