Charles Virgil MSgt Dye

MSgt CHARLES VIRGIL DYE, U.S. Air Force, (Ret.) June 29, 1944 - August 27, 2022, Charlie Virgil Dye, a Colorado Springs, Colorado resident since 1987, passed away on August 27, 2022. Charlie was born in Charleston, West Virginia, to Cecil and Marie Dye. Charlie graduated from Nitro High School and attended college at West Virginia State University. He served in the United States Air Force for twenty years and traveled to twenty-seven countries. Then, he worked at the United States Air Force Academy for twenty-one years. After he retired, he helped his wife and her family take care of his mother-in-law for two years. Later, he started volunteering at the United States Air Force Academy Association of Graduates giving campus tours, at the Equestrian Center for the Remount Foundation, and at the Community Chapel for the Catholic Religious Education program. Charlie's greatest passion was for his wife and family. He loved spending time with them and playing with his grand-kids, fishing and starting water balloon fights. He also loved traveling and hosting themed parties at his and Karen's house. He loved his wife's brothers and sisters and their children, and being in Oklahoma with them. He liked being around his friends, some he would meet every week for more than ten years. Charlie was known for never saying no. He loved to have a good time and a good drink. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil E. Dye; his mother, Marie Dye; and his brother, Cecil Lee Dye. Charlie is survived by his wife, Karen Dye; his daughter, Heather (Mark) Valentine and their five children: Elijah, Lucas, Veronica, Abigail, and Lillian; daughter, Krista (Thomas) Hutchison; and their four children: Terry, Taylor, Wyatt, and Shelby; daughter, Barbra Thomas and her three children: Joseph, Aiyanna, and Melissa and her two children, Logan and Zachary; daughter, Carol Thomas and her three children, Matthew (Beth), Grace, and Desiree; and his sister, Cecilia Rogers from Salisbury, North Carolina. Visitation, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923. Rosary, 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 6, 2022, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, 2022, United States Air Force Academy Community Chapel, United States Air Force Academy, Colorado. Graveside Service, 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925. In Lieu of flowers, Charlie requested memorial contributions be made to the Remount Foundation, 6035 Erin Park Dr, Suite 201, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80918, or www.remountfoundation.org.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.