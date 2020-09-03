CHARLES W. GHEE, 96, originally from Laurel Fork rd. of Sycamore WV passed away peacefully. Graveside service will be held by Wilson Smith Funeral home on September 9, at 2 p.m., at Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore WV. Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Ghee family.
