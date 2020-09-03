Essential reporting in volatile times.

CHARLES W. GHEE, 96, originally from Laurel Fork rd. of Sycamore WV passed away peacefully. Graveside service will be held by Wilson Smith Funeral home on September 9, at 2 p.m., at Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore WV. Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Ghee family.