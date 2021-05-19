CHARLES W. "GROVER" MASSEY passed away May 15, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division after a sudden illness.
Charles was the son of Frank and Norma Thompson of George's Creek, both now deceased.
Charles was an Army Veteran and self-employed at the time of his death. Charles spent many years in and around local dirt tracks. Racing was his true passion. He attended Malden and DuPont Schools.
He is survived by his daughter, Beth Webb, her children Whitney Lane, Shaun A Webb, and Cameron D. Webb. His daughter Amy Massey, her children, Dillion E. Mitchell, and Christopher S. Mitchell. He leaves behind one grandson Braiden Gwinn who is Whitney's son. He is also survived by his sisters Mary Ann Walker and Janie Mangus, along with his brother Robert A. Thompson.
Per Charles' wishes he will be cremated and there will be no services.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting the Massey family and you may send condolences to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com