CHARLES W. "SMOKEY" STOVER, 90, of Poca passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at home. He was born August 21, 1930. Charles was a Sergeant in the US Army from 1951 - 1953 and served in the Korean War. He retired with 46 years of service from FMC Nitro in 1995, where he worked in the lab. Charles was a member of Cross Lanes First Church of the Nazarene and served as a board member. He was an avid gardener and beekeeper for many years. Charles was a proud Republican. He loved nature, country music, and the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Preceding him in death are his wife Dorothy Cochran Stover, parents Samuel and Lula Carney Stover, and grandsons Kevin Stover and Timothy Harper. He is survived by his children Sheila (Scott) Davis of Poca, Gary (Esther) Stover of Winfield, Sherrie Stover of Charleston, and Sonjia Currey of Poca. He is also survived by his grandchildren Sonjia (Steve) Richardson of Poca, Lesa (Steve) Dejong of Indiana, Stephen Harper (Kayla Hudson) of Winfield, and Leah Bond of Philadelphia. Great grandchildren Cole Richardson and Nicole, Alyssa, Sydney, and Brayden Dejong. Nieces Marilyn Sharp, Valerie Brewer and nephews Frank Sharp, Eric Sharp. Beloved pets Roxy and Rocketman.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers Ginger Belcher and Billie Perkins, and all his Hospice nurses.
Funeral services will be held Friday January 15, 2021 at 1 pm at Cross Lanes First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Delores Hunt and Pastor Jim Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens with Military Honors.
Visitation will be held 6-8 pm Thursday at the church.
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the State of West Virginia and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and the safety of others.
Condolences may be sent to the family at cpjfuneralhome.com.
Cunningham- Parker- Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston is serving the Stover family.