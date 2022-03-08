CHARLES W. WEDGE, 95 of the Baden Community, Leon, WV passed away March 1, 2022 at his home.
He was born February 5, 1927 in Cottageville (Mason County), WV the son of the late Dorsel E. and Estella May (Sayre) Wedge. In addition to his parents, his son, Ronald W. Wedge, brothers, Cecil Wedge and Carl Wedge and sisters, Freda Batton, Mary Rosa Keefer and Blanche Bletner also preceded him in death.
Charles attended Mason County schools and at the age of 16 went to work in a factory building Jeeps for the World War II effort. At the age of 17, with his parents' permission, he enlisted in the United States Navy and would spend most of his WWII service in the Philippines. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, he would meet the love of his life, Leo E. Wayne. Following their marriage, he would take several jobs until becoming a member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local #667 in Charleston, WV.
He spent many years working on his farm, gardening, canning and helping his neighbors. His greatest personal achievements were aiding veterans and overseeing the Creston Cemetery where he was instrumental in erecting a veterans memorial. He attended the Mercy Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 74 years, Leo E. (Wayne) Wedge; children, Beverly Denise Rardin (Jim) and Charles Stephen "Steve" Wedge (Debbie); grandchildren, Jennifer Hatten (Stephen), Josh Wedge (Amanda), Jessica Woofter (Jared), Jillian Jones (Austin), Jamie Rardin, Mitchell Wedge and Madison Wedge; great grandchildren, Bella Wedge, Russell Hatten, Maddox Woofter, Eli Wedge, Emery Woofter, Mila Jones and Jonah Woofter; daughter-in-law, Sonya Wedge and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV with Pastor Bradley Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow in the Creston Cemetery with military honors by the Jackson County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Creston Cemetery Veterans Memorial Fund, 3850 Parchment Valley Road, Evans, WV 25241.