CHARLES WARDLEY ROWLEY, on Thursday, May 26, 2022, Charles "Charlie" Rowley passed away at the age of 88 in Bowling Green, KY.
Charlie was born in Madison, WV on April 5, 1934, to Raymond and Erna (Bias) Rowley. He retired from C & P Telephone Co. (now Frontier) in Charleston, WV where he worked as an engineering supervisor. After his retirement from C & P Telephone Co. he was recruited to work as a project manager for General Motors Company in Michigan and was then recruited by Naval Intelligence as a telecommunications engineer. In 1956, he married Mary Katheryn Jeffrey at the Madison Baptist Church and made their home in Madison where they raised four daughters, Terry, Cynthia, Vickie, and Kathryn. After the death of his first wife in 2008, he married Mary Anne (Martin) Crisp in Sarasota, FL in 2010 and they made their home in Bowling Green, KY and until recently, they spent their winters in Sarasota, FL.
Charlie had a passion for gardening and was known for his delicious tomatoes and green beans. He grew up working in his dads' garage and became an expert mechanic and welder by the age of 12. Charlie was a proud Marine Corp. veteran. He sang in the Marine Corp. choir and could play several musical instruments without any formal training. He was a member of the VFW and the Odell Masonic Lodge #115 in Madison, WV.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Mary Katheryn, daughter Vickie Totten, brothers Raymond Leroy Rowley and Paul Edward Rowley and sister Esta Kay Damron.
He is survived by his wife Mary Anne, children Terry (Gary) Bennett of FL, Cynthia (Paul) Walker of GA, Kathryn Rowley of WV and stepdaughter Gwen (Jerry) Oliver of KY; brothers Frank and William Rowley, sisters Erma Gay Miller and Mary Ann Clifton; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Visitation will be for friends and family on Thursday, June 2 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV at 2 p.m. with a graveside service following at 3 p.m. in Memory Gardens located on Low Gap Road, Madison, WV.