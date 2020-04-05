Charles "Wildman" Nutter

CHARLES BENJAMIN "WILDMAN" NUTTER, 84, of Clover, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.

He was born November 29, 1935, a son of the late Clyde B. and Inez Matheny Nutter. He was a lifelong pipliner, a 55-year member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 132, a member of Linden Lodge #83 AF & AM, and a U.S. Army veteran.

After retirement, he enjoyed farming and piddling in his garage with old tractors and equipment. He loved spending time with his wife, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids and enjoyed his pet,s Scooter, Rowdy, and Snoopy. He always had a pipeline story or two to share to whomever would listen.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Estelle Jean Nutter; daughter, Lisa (Steve) Simmons of Spencer; sons, Charles Kevin (Phyllis) Nutter of Spencer and Michael Shane Nutter of Clover; step-son, Richard (Terri) Board of Leroy; half-sisters, Viola Downs of Clover and Virginia Lyons of Eastlake, Ohio; step-brother, John Asbury of Parkersburg; half-brothers, Clyde Nutter of Gay and Carl Nutter of Ranson; grandchildren, Muriah and Karlee Nutter, Hunter and Dalton Simmons, and Kelsie Nichols; step - grandchildren, Braden Board, Cody Kerns, and Miranda and Autumn Board; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Stephen Scott Nutter and Tim Stewart; step-son, Alan Ray Board; sisters, Virginia Poling, Betty Martin, and Phyllis Sampson; and a brother, Everett Nutter.

Charlie has been cremated and a memorial service will be planned at a later date, with Randy Wayne officiating.

Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.

