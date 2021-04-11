Thank you for Reading.

CHARLES WILLIAM BAYES, 83, of Julian, WV passed away April 8, 2021. Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with visitation 1 hour prior to services. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.

