It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father CHARLES WILLIAM CALDWELL on July 14, 2022, in New Port Richey, Florida. He was born on March 4, 1937, in Charleston WV. He is a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School class of 1954, attended Marshall University (1954-56) and served five years as a Sargent in the US Army in Italy. There he met his wife Stellina Hinter Wipflinger. Upon their return to the states he completed his BA in 1963 from WV State College and received an MA in public administration from University of Southern California in 1967. He had a long career in the public health field including with the Heart Association, Iowa Regional Medical Program, West Virginia Health Systems Agency, and Sweetbriar Personal Care Home. He also imported and sold Italian artisanal crafts. He was a romantic and a dreamer with an adventuresome spirit which included a year sailing the Caribbean with Stellina. Later he received a Captains license, the oldest person to do so in the state of Florida. Called Charlie by coworkers, brother Bill by his family, Carlo by his wife Stellina and her family, Daddy by his children and Grandfather by his grandkids, he loved boating and fishing, golf, playing cards, travel, memoir writing, cooking and entertaining friends and family. He is survived by his brother Benjamin Caldwell and sister-in-law Betty Caldwell of Dunbar WV; his three children Benjamin of Santa Clarita, CA, Luisa of Pove del Grappa, Italy and Guendalina and son-in-law Anthony Joseph of Rancho Cucamonga, CA. He is the proud grandfather of six: Dylan, Melina, Chloe, Jurnee, Caleb and Leila. He will be deeply missed.