CHARLES WILLIAM CANTRELL, 92, of Duck, passed away October 16, 2020 at his home.
Among other jobs, Charles was formerly a coal miner in Widen, employed by General Motors in Cleveland, Ohio, and former co-owner/owner of a service station at Clay.
Even though his memory declined, he would remind us weekly about when he was saved at an early age in life.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Cantrell, parents, Dennis and Ivah Cantrell; four brothers, Jimmy, Porter, and Alfred Cantrell, and Frank and Junior Conner, and sister, Wilma Jean Godbey.
Charles is survived by his two children, Randy(Mahalia) Cantrell, and Ernie(Debbie) Cantrell, grandchildren Julie(Brian) Greenlee, Jeremy(Brenna) Cantrell, Amanda(Derek) Chapman, and Emily (Jason) Parlett, as well as several great grandchildren, a host of nephews and nieces; two brothers, Bruce Cantrell of OH, and Elwood Cantrell of NC.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 19, at the Cantrell Cemetery, Duck, with Pastors Bob Jett and Okey Short officiating. Words of comfort and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.roachfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.