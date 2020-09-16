CHARLES WILLIAM GRAY, 90, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. For full obituary, please visit our website at watsonfuneralservices.com. Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
