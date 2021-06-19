CHARLES WOODROW CLINE, 77, of Madison, WV passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He was born February 2, 1944, in Dobra, WV.
Charles was a disabled lumberman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Beatrice Williams Cline, a sister, Brenda Cline, and a brother, Ronald Cline.
He is survived by his brothers, Joe, Larry, and Michael all of Madison, WV, several nieces and nephews, and a best friend, Gladys Smith of Danville.
Services will be at 4 p.m., Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Handley Funeral Home at Danville with Rev. Joe Lane, officiating. Burial will follow in the Boone Memorial Park at Madison.
Visitation will begin Sunday at noon until service time at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
