CHARLES WOOTEN 85 of Danville, WV went home to be with the Lord on February 8th, 2021. He was born June 3, 1935 at Blair. He was an active member of the Gospel Center Tabernacle. He was a retired coal miner from Bethlehem Energy. He enjoyed golfing and witnessing to others about the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Pauline Wooten, his daughter Priscilla, his parents Herman and Tamzy Wooten, his sister Lavetta Kulchuk and stepdaughter Cookie Crum.
He is survived by his wife Jewelene Wooten. He has four children. Lionel (Tammy) Wooten from Phoenix, Arizona, Theresa (Jack) Perry from Hewett, WV, Jody (Sherry) Wooten from Danville, WV and James (Cynthia) Cantrell of Logan, WV. 10 grandchildren: Cory (Melissa) Wooten, Angie Wooten, Lisa Hood, Gregory Cook, Tiffany Rafferty, Amber (Scott) Mitchell, Josh (Amber) Wooten, Rachael (Jonathan) Prichard of Hurricane, WV, Jamie Cantrell of Logan, WV and Nancy Teel of Texas. He has 16 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday February 11, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Pastor Walter Gore and Steve Burns officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Low Gap Rd. Madison, WV. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines must be observed with masks and social distancing encouraged.
If you are unable to attend the service, you can watch the service at this link: https://youtu.be/zPvqnjZuqpg