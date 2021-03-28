CHARLETT MADLINE HARPER RAY, 72, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 25, 2021, while at home with her family.
Charlett was former owner & operator of B.J.'s Barber Shop in Clendenin. She was born July 22, 1948 in Kanawha county, daughter of the late Annie Ruth Seabolt & Delmer Clark Haper.
She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Calvin L. Ray Jr., and brother, Jimmy Harper of South Carolina.
Charlett is survived by her and Calvin's three children, Calvin Ray III, Craig Anthony Ray (Kathy), and only daughter and caregiver, Carma Jane Ray Meadows (Michael) .
She is also survived by grandchildren that were her children, Dustin Anderson (Alisha), care giver, Cynthia Anderson (Douglas), Corey Dewaine Anderson and Mark Keaton (Cassandra).
Charlett also has 8 great grandchildren which were the love of her life, two sisters, and three brothers.
A service begin 2 p.m., Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Rev. Ray Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Hayes Cemetery, Elkview.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m., Friday, April 2, 2021 at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
